Rosanne Barr: Trump's Got All The Gold From The Vatican!

Trump supporter Rosanne Barr and Alex Jones obsessed over the US gold reserve in Fort Knox and claimed Trump took 200 planes worth of gold from the Vatican in a weird discussion on X program.

Barr asked scumbag host Alex Jones,"Have you heard all this stuff about Trump getting all the gold?" Barr asked scumbag host Alex Jones.

And so they continued mining a Fort Knox conspiracy.

BARR: And so somebody just yesterday told me that it's all about the gold and that Trump finally said he who has the gold rules. And so I've been following the stuff about the gold for a long time. Cause I can't remember her name, Dr. Jan Halper is it? She said that Trump went over to the Vatican a long time ago and flew out something like 200 planes worth of gold out of there. Did you hear that? JONES: Well, I know a lot of the U.S. gold was in overseas vaults and we've been bringing it back. BARR: Yeah. And they said they went to Fort Knox and that had no gold in it. That was about eight years ago. JONES: There hasn't been an audit since the seventies. BARR: But it said like the gold is coming back. JONES: Well, I will say this, I've been hearing from Elon and Trump for two months plus they were going to go inspect the gold at Fort Knox. Hadn't happened yet. BARR: Right. Well, they said it was missing, but then it started trickling back from, you know, every place, especially Switzerland. So it seems like that, uh, that's very astute.

Two blockheads discussing gold. Trump and Musk promoted the conspiracy that was popular in the seventies that the gold was missing in Fort Knox.

I'm surprised they didn't claim JD Vance met with a hologram and not Pope Francis, because he had already been assassinated years ago.

Rosanne and Jones are meant for each other.