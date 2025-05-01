1000 Protests To Observe May Day While Lawyers To Renew Their Oaths

The protests are not going away, Donald.
By Susie MadrakMay 1, 2025

There are a lot of actions taking place today. Find one near you and get out if you can: Via AllRiseNews:

Lawyers plan to peacefully assemble in front of more than 40 courthouses across the United States on Thursday to reaffirm their oaths, taking that “unprecedented” step because they can “no longer stand idly by as judicial independence and the rule of law are systematically taken apart,” according to a press statement.

That same day, more than 800 protests are scheduled nationally and around the world for May Day Strong.

Susie Madrak Ω (@susiemadrak.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T11:48:48.879Z

National Law Day of Action -- May 1st

Lawyers, law firms, bar associations, the general public

lawdayofaction.org

Rachel Maddow (@maddow.msnbc.com) 2025-04-30T17:55:21.311Z

National Law Day of Action: Lawyers join Workers to stand for the Rule of Law on May 1st. Find an event near you: lawdayofaction.org

50501: The People’s Movement (@50501movement.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T13:49:02.826Z

May Day
National Day of Action
Anchorage, Alaska

Shoshanah in Alaska (@shanahstone.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T04:09:59.322Z

https://bsky.app/profile/joekatz45.bsky.social/post/3lo3d4mbxnk2h

NEW FROM ME:

Step out against Billionaire Greed on May Day

Over 1,000 events planned for Thursday's national day of action.

L O L G O P (@lolgop.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T18:38:23.583Z

IMPEACHMENT UPDATE: We're teaming up with @citizensimpeachment.com for a National Day of Action on Thursday, 5/1.

We'll be generating calls & emails to Congress members, urging them to #ImpeachTrump for his numerous grave abuses of power.

Sign & share to spread the word! ImpeachTrumpAgain.org

Free Speech For People (@fsfp.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T22:11:43.692Z

In Milwaukee, a growing coalition of immigrant rights, labor, and anti-war groups are mobilizing this week in response to last week's arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan.

Thursday will see the annual May Day "Day Without Immigrants" action and a commemoration of last year's student encampments at UWM 👇

Sam Woods (@wamsoods.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T15:27:21.775Z

May Day, May Day! SO IMPORTANT open.substack.com/pub/contrari...

Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T22:29:30.710Z

Call to action: Thursday, May 1st, impeach and remove May Day protest in Washington D.C.

linktr.ee/maydayprotest

#3E #Endimpunity #Endautogenocide #Endoligarchy #handsoff #fiftyfiftyone #teslatakedown #opstopfascism #campmayday

Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T15:27:45.975Z

When our communities are under attack, what do we do? Unite and fight back! Join the #MayDayStrong National Day of Action to demand a new era for educators, our communities, and all workers: nea.org/mayday

National Education Association (@neatoday.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T22:40:20.006Z

Calling #USAID friends to action on #MayDay - join us aa we join @50501movement.bsky.social National Day of Solidarity!

Alt USAID/ USAID Forever (@altusaid.altgov.info) 2025-04-27T16:41:03.403Z

Seattle May Day National Day of Action tomorrow, May 1, starting at noon in Cal Anderson Park, Seattle. If you don't like what's been going on the last 100 days, please show up to support Workers, Immigrants and the Educational System!

www.mobilize.us/mayday/event...

50501 Movement Washington State (@50501washington.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T19:02:35.798Z

