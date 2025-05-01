1000 Protests To Observe May Day While Lawyers To Renew Their Oaths

There are a lot of actions taking place today. Find one near you and get out if you can: Via AllRiseNews:

Lawyers plan to peacefully assemble in front of more than 40 courthouses across the United States on Thursday to reaffirm their oaths, taking that “unprecedented” step because they can “no longer stand idly by as judicial independence and the rule of law are systematically taken apart,” according to a press statement.

That same day, more than 800 protests are scheduled nationally and around the world for May Day Strong.