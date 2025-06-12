44 Years Ago Today: Raiders Of The Lost Ark

On this day in 1981, a summer blockbuster was released. Yep, that long ago... Brittanica.com:

Raiders of the Lost Ark, American action-adventure film, released in 1981, that was the first film in the blockbuster Indiana Jones series about a fictional archaeologist who travels to exotic locales throughout the world in search of precious artifacts. It was produced by George Lucas and Howard Kazanjian, directed by Steven Spielberg, and starred Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry (“Indiana”) Jones, with a rousing score by John Williams. The film was conceived as an homage to and an update of weekly matinee action-movie serials from the 1930s and ’40s. Revitalizing the adventure film genre, Raiders of the Lost Ark cemented the reputations of both Spielberg and Lucas in Hollywood for making films of guaranteed profitability at the box office.