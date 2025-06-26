Christian Nationalist Military Officers Thrilled Over Iran Bombing

Remember Mikey Weinstein and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation? We wrote about this back during the Iraq war. Now the "we gone see Jesus in the sky!" crowd are crowing. Via Barnraising Media:

On June 24, days after President Donald Trump ordered the American military to drop multiple bombs on key nuclear sites in Iran, risking wider regional war by entering the conflict between Israel and Iran, Weinstein reported how MRFF was being flooded with calls from military members who said their commanders, under the influence of Christian dominionism, started celebrating the attacks as a sign of the end times.

“Why were these military superiors gleefully observing so fervently?” Weinstein wrote in an article for Daily Kos.

For the same reason they rejoiced at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. It is because such sudden warfare … substantiates and adds credibility to the lubrication of the exigent return of their wretched version of AR-15 carrying “Weaponized Jesus” and the infamous Battle of Armageddon.

Soon after the strikes on Iran, Weinstein received a call from an active duty, junior military officer serving in a combat unit. In an email later shared by Weinstein, the officer, a Christian who asked to remain anonymous, wrote how his unit commander—an evangelical Christian who, according the officer, “proselytizes everyone under his command”—and his wife both made remarks to the command unit with “excessive and extreme glorification and overall celebration of the sudden attack on Iran by American forces and all of the other matters connected to the Israeli attacks on Iran.”

According to the officer, this happened during the unit’s weekend Bible study, hosted by the commander and his wife, which the officer had “succumbed” to unwilling attendance after the commanders had repeatedly asked him to attend. “If you don’t show up he notices it,” the officer wrote. “It’s obvious to all combat unit members that if you don’t [attend], you’re going to jack up your career and that is exactly what has happened to so many who don’t fall in line with the Commander’s Christian religious desires.”

The officer added that his commander and his wife’s celebration extended to the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza, the Ukrainian-Russian war, as well as the tensions between North Korea and China, India and Pakistan and others. “They had big fat grins on their faces as they assured us that the ‘End Times’ were now here just as heralded and predicted in the New Testament Book of Revelation.”