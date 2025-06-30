Donavan McKinney Is What Real Representation Looks Like

Detroit has two Members in Congress, one of the best in the House (Rashida Tlaib) and one of the worst (Shri Thanedar). Thanedar, a self-funded multimillionaire has spent over $17 million bankrolling his political career, while spending more taxpayer money than any other member of Congress on ads promoting himself, money that was meant to go towards constituent service.



As a result, Thanedar reimbursed himself nearly half a million dollars from House taxpayer dollars. As if his own millions weren’t enough, Thanedar has also taken money from corporate PACs representing Big Pharma, the military industrial complex, local utility monopolies and AIPAC. He embodies everything wrong with Congress and what Democratic voters are fed up with. He’s an out-of-touch politician who can never be expected to stand up for working class people under attack because his priority is lining the pockets of himself and his donors.

The progressive state Rep. running for the seat is Donavan McKinney, a lifelong Detroiter, who impressed us because our discussions showed him to be most interested in working class issues, above and beyond all else. Below he’s speaking for himself— worth reading. Please take a look at what he has to say and at his campaign launch video. After that, please consider contributing to his grassroots campaign here.

Always with the People

--by Rep. Donavan McKinney

As I sit down to write this, I am filled with thoughts about the unsung heroes of our communities— the dedicated teachers, compassionate nurses, skilled electricians, and resilient small business owners. Each day, they rise early, working tirelessly to provide for their families and enrich our society. Yet, despite their unwavering commitment, many find themselves struggling to make ends meet. These are the values my mother and grandmother instilled in me everyday: dedication, hard work, and always giving back no matter how little we had. That is why it is a necessity that we raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy.

For far too long, our tax system has skewed in favor of those at the top. The wealthiest among us have thrived under policies that enable them to avoid paying their fair share in taxes and instead grow their already great fortunes, while the rest of us dutifully pay our taxes even if it makes our household budgets hurt. This situation is not only unjust; it is unsustainable. As the wealth gap continues to widen, we risk creating a society where the affluent flourish while hardworking families face constant hardship. In Michigan’s 13th we know these hardships all too well: we are one of the poorest Congressional districts in the country, and I currently represent the poorest State House district in the entire state. For us, when the government plays games and enacts bad policy, it isn’t just unfortunate: it is deadly.

We must take a stand for a tax structure that embodies our shared values. Raising taxes on the ultra-wealthy is not about penalizing success; it’s about ensuring that everyone pays their fair share for the privilege of living in our shared country. We need the generated revenue to be invested in critical public services— such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure— that works to uplift all of us, especially the working class. We saw huge generational investments made with the influx of money that was sent into our state and cities during the Biden Administration: investments that truly changed lives.. I know because I helped implement huge investments in the State House appropriations committee.

Imagine the possibilities: when those with substantial means contribute their fair share, we can dramatically enhance our public schools, make healthcare more accessible, and create better roads and public transportation systems. These aren’t just lofty ideals; they are the building blocks of vibrant communities. When working families have access to quality education and healthcare, they gain the power to chase their dreams and carve out brighter futures for themselves and their children. Our communities aren’t asking to be the next billionaires, but most families I talk with want to be able to provide for their families, save a little for a rainy day, and go on a family vacation once a year.

There will undoubtedly be voices claiming that raising taxes on the wealthy will stifle job creation or economic growth. But let’s set the record straight— genuine job creation occurs when working-class individuals have money in their pockets to spend. When they can afford homes, send their children to college, and invest in their neighborhoods, our economy flourishes.

It is high time we stand united and demand a more equitable tax system. As your representative, I am fervently committed to championing policies that elevate the working class, ensuring that every individual contributes fairly. Together, we can forge a society where no one is left behind, and every person has the opportunity to succeed.

I want to continue this vital conversation and strive toward a future where economic justice becomes a reality for all throughout this campaign and when we go to Congress. The strength and resilience of our communities depend on it.