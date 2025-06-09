"It's Time For Courage, Not Susan Collins' 'Concern' "

Last time Susan Collins had to face Maine’s voters, (2020) she barely cracked 50%. Unfortunately, the DC Democratic establishment had chosen a garden variety Democrat who was… better than Collins, but not better enough to excite many voters— or win. She only managed to take 42.4% of the vote— on the same day that Biden was winning the state with 53.1%.

Maine voters are Bernie voters, something Chuck Schumer, who prefers dull centrist candidates, hasn’t been able to grasp. This cycle Blue America is excited to endorse an extraordinary progressive champion, Jordan Wood, former Katie Porter chief of staff , who was born and raised in Lewiston and now lives in rural Bristol.

I urge you to read his guest post below and the piece Protect Democracy wrote about him last week. If you’d like to see him replace Collins, please consider contributing to his grassroots campaign here.





Maine Needs More Than Concern, We Need Fighters

-by Jordan Wood

Since launching my campaign a month ago against Republican Susan Collins, I’ve spoken at a dozen county party gatherings, house parties, and town halls. One question at nearly every event is: What’s the first issue you'd tackle in the Senate? It’s my favorite question and the easiest to answer: the first bill we need to pass is sweeping anti-corruption and democracy reform legislation.

Ending political corruption and fixing our broken democracy must be the first order of business because they are the key to delivering on the social reforms America needs. They also unlock our ability to regain the American people's trust that we are fighting for them, not billionaires and elite donors.

America is truly in a crisis, or more aptly, crises. We have historic levels of economic inequality. Families can’t keep pace with the skyrocketing healthcare, childcare, and housing costs. College is becoming unattainable for the children of middle and low-income families. Climate change is causing more natural disasters, driving up costs further, and jeopardizing the world for future generations. Money in politics, political corruption, and the stranglehold that special interests have over our democracy all contributed to creating these crises and stand squarely in the way of fixing them. Americans know this, so they’re losing faith in democracy's ability to solve the country's most critical issues.

To fix our rigged political system, we don’t just need elected officials who understand that corruption and our broken democracy prevent the government from delivering solutions to today’s problems; we need leaders with the courage to change it. We need leaders who will speak truth to power and are unafraid to take on party bosses and corporate special interests. Susan Collins has spent nearly 30 years in the Senate, but in all that time, she’s never fought for the reform we need. There’s too much at stake for our country to let her continue doing nothing; we need change, and I’m ready to fight for that change.

I have the experience, tenacity, and courage to defeat Susan Collins, end Washington's corruption, and deliver the reforms Mainers support and need. To achieve this, I’ll run a campaign that earns voters' trust. When I launched the campaign, I released a “reform promise” that included a commitment to never become a lobbyist, never trade individual stocks, and to refuse contributions from corporate PACs or lobbyists. I’ll prove to voters my commitment to reform and ending the undue power of corporations and the wealthy in our politics. Maine has a rich history and tradition of this type of leadership, of everyday citizens who rise to the moment when our country needs them most.

We’re the state of the courageous Civil War hero Joshua Chamberlain, of Frances Perkins, who gave us Social Security and the minimum wage. Of Margaret Chase Smith, who dared to stand up to Joe McCarthy. Of Ed Muskie, who stood up to big corporations and polluters to deliver the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. And most recently, our governor, Janet Mills, stood up to the bully in the White House.

Once again, Maine needs a courageous leader to stand up for us. A leader who doesn’t fear Donald Trump. A leader who will defend the Rule of Law and fight for the future of our democracy. A leader who will put Maine first, ahead of partisan loyalties, wealthy donors, and special interests. A Senator who isn’t interested in the office's title, profile, and trappings is actually there to serve the people.

We're building a people-powered movement. We can win this race— but only if we do it together. I hope you’ll join this fight to win a Senate seat and build the future that Maine families and all Americans need and deserve.