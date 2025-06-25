FoxNews Host Calls Out MTG, She LOSES IT!

When Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mark Levin start hurling MAGA-branded handbags at each other, you know the GOP’s cracked mirror of unity has shattered into a thousand spray-tanned shards.
By Cliff SchecterJune 25, 2025

When Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mark Levin start hurling MAGA-branded handbags at each other, you know the GOP’s cracked mirror of unity has shattered into a thousand spray-tanned shards. And oh what a big beautiful thing it is!

On one side, you’ve got MTG, the tinfoil-hat isolationist suddenly pretending to care about war powers; on the other, Mark Levin, a neocon hawk who’d invade his neighbor’s lawn if he thought they were hoarding Ronald Reagan bobbleheads. Their spat over Trump’s potential attack on Iran is less about principles and more about whose flavor of authoritarianism gets to drive the clown car. And somewhere in the middle is Trump, lobbing foreign policy like it’s a plate of overcooked meatloaf at the Mar-a-Lago buffet.

This is just such fun, folks. And, strategically, if we can keep this fight going and even nurture its growth, we just may save our republic! Check out the video! And please support indy media by Subscribing to Blue Amp Substack and Cliff's Edge Youtube!

