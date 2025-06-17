Another Fascist GOPer Wants To Defund 'Anarchist' Jurisdictions

Rep Tony Wied (WI-MAGA) has introduced a bill to defund any state or city that the feds have deemed to be "anarchistic."

U.S. Rep. Tony Wied, R-De Pere, announced Wednesday that he introduced the measure in response to unrest in Los Angeles. The bill, dubbed the “Stop Anarchists From Endangering Cities Act,” would codify a 2020 memorandum from President Donald Trump aimed at restricting funding for any state or local government identified as allowing “anarchy, violence or destruction.” “If radical leftwing governors and mayors continue to prioritize criminals and fail to protect their citizens from violent extremists, it is up to the federal government to step in and restore law and order,” Wied said in a statement. “What we see happening in California is nothing short of anarchy and we will not tolerate it there or anywhere else in the United States.”

The thing about the Los Angeles protests is that the only ones getting violent are the ICEtapo. The vast majority of people are being peaceful.

Another prime example would be to compare the No Kings protests this past weekend and compare them to, oh, let's say, the January 6th insurrection. It's pretty easy to see who the anarchists are there too.

Now, if Wied wants to defund MAGA, including himself, well that it is something I could support.