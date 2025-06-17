Another Fascist GOPer Wants To Defund 'Anarchist' Jurisdictions

Freshman Rep. Tony Wied (guess which party) wants to defund any city or state that the feds deem to be an "anarchistic jurisdiction."
Another Fascist GOPer Wants To Defund 'Anarchist' Jurisdictions
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 17, 2025

Rep Tony Wied (WI-MAGA) has introduced a bill to defund any state or city that the feds have deemed to be "anarchistic."

U.S. Rep. Tony Wied, R-De Pere, announced Wednesday that he introduced the measure in response to unrest in Los Angeles.

The bill, dubbed the “Stop Anarchists From Endangering Cities Act,” would codify a 2020 memorandum from President Donald Trump aimed at restricting funding for any state or local government identified as allowing “anarchy, violence or destruction.”

“If radical leftwing governors and mayors continue to prioritize criminals and fail to protect their citizens from violent extremists, it is up to the federal government to step in and restore law and order,” Wied said in a statement. “What we see happening in California is nothing short of anarchy and we will not tolerate it there or anywhere else in the United States.”

The thing about the Los Angeles protests is that the only ones getting violent are the ICEtapo. The vast majority of people are being peaceful.

Another prime example would be to compare the No Kings protests this past weekend and compare them to, oh, let's say, the January 6th insurrection. It's pretty easy to see who the anarchists are there too.

Now, if Wied wants to defund MAGA, including himself, well that it is something I could support.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon