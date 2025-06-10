GOPer Tells All You Lazy Gits To 'Get Off Social Security' And Go Back To Work

When President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address in 2023, Republicans booed him when he warned that some in their party wants to sunset Medicare and Social Security. Republicans were outraged, so Handsome Old Joe said, "So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?"

That didn't last long since Republicans, as Biden said, are champing at the bit to gut our country's safety nets. Georgia GOP Rep. Mike Collins said in an interview on XTRA 106.3 that people must "get off of Medicaid, get off of social security, get back into the workforce."

Collins lied, saying that revenue can be increased by "lowering taxes and making them more advantageous for people to work and to get off of Medicaid, get off of Social Security, get back into the workforce."

Collins is calling retirees lazy gits even though they paid into Social Security starting with their first paycheck to their last. Collins voted for the GOP's big, hideous bill that could leave 750,000 Georgians uninsured.

The Congressional Budget Office analysis revealed that the GOP’s budget bill would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion and slash spending while removing health care from 10.9 million Americans. The bill does this by gifting trillions in tax cuts.

Maybe they need to see this again: