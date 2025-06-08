MTG Slams Trump For 'Destroying States’ Rights' With His Big Beautiful Bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested President Donald Trump was "destroying states' rights" with his "One Big Beautiful Bill" to fund government spending.

On Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Greene about a "provision within the One Big, Beautiful Bill that prevents states from regulating artificial intelligence for 10 years."

"You don't want 50 states regulating their own AI that opens the can of worms up to Democrats who will over-regulate," the Fox News host told Greene. "You see it differently."

"The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers President Trump's campaign promises on taxes, energy, and border," Greene said. "And with what's happening in LA, Antifa and the uprising with the cartels defending illegal aliens, and this is the Democrats' agenda, we cannot have a poison pill that literally destroys federalism for 10 years."

"Otherwise, we are no different than China, Maria," the lawmaker continued. "Here's the issue. If we tie our state's hands for 10 years, we have no idea what AI will do. And the biggest fear is, is you look at the economy. AI is going to replace jobs from all kinds of sectors."

Greene predicted AI would create "poverty on a level we've never seen before."

"I mean, are you willing to take this to the mat and blow up President Trump's agenda over it?" Bartiromo wondered.

"I will never blow up President Trump's agenda because I campaigned more than any other member of Congress for years by his side all over this country," Greene asserted. "However, President Trump never campaigned on destroying states' rights."

"He never campaigned saying he wanted to be like China, which would tie his citizens in the state's hands," she added. "And I'm standing up for people, Maria, and this is very popular."