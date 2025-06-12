Russian Troop Losses In Ukraine Surpass The 1 Million Mark

This staggering number comes after forty months since the full-scale invasion began. To put that number into perspective, it is nearly as many as the United States suffered in World War II. But the Russians are used to huge losses, with 6.7 soldiers killed and another nearly 14 million wounded during WWII.

Source: Euronews

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Thursday that Russia has lost over 1 million troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion. Kyiv says the 1 million mark is not just a statistic, but "a symbol of resistance and resilience".

Russia has lost more than 1 million troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Thursday.

The figure — which reportedly comes out to 1,000,340 — includes killed, wounded or incapacitated Russian troops.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,933 tanks, 22,786 armored fighting vehicles, 51,579 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,063 artillery systems, 1,413 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,184 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,435 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

“The overall losses of the Russian occupying forces in manpower since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached 1 million,” Ukraine's General Staff stated. “More than 628,000 occurred in just the past year and a half.”