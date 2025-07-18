Alex Jones Now Believes Trump Because He 'Doesn't Wanna See Melania Pee'

Republicans are having a devil of a time trying to defend Donald Trump's cover-up of the Epstein files to the MAGA base that have lived and breathed those conspiracies for almost ten years.

Sandy Hook scumbag Alex Jones took it in a most bizarre direction when he brought up Melania's bathroom habits and the alleged Russian piss tape that the MAGA cult screamed about during Trump's first term.

On his program Thursday, he claimed Trump's biggest sin is being a germophobe.

JONES: And I talk to people that are very close to Trump and I already knew Trump's proclivities. And Trump, actually, this is a big secret. About 15 years ago, he actually went and did operant conditioning training for a while, I don't know the details, to be able to shake people's hands because he's such a germophobe neat freak.

Then, for some reason, Jones brings it back to the piss tape thing.

Jones: Yeah, Donald Trump's gonna land in Moscow or St. Petersburg and go to a hotel and have women he doesn't even know piss on him. When Trump instructs his wives and his divorce girlfriends, you've got your side of the house, you've got your bathroom, I don't want any, you know. I knew this before they ever said the piss thing. Trump doesn't like his wife or anybody, because you're married, your wife will sit down and take a piss in front of you and I'll piss in front of my wife. But Trump is so, Trump is so neat freak, he doesn't wanna see his wife. That's like, I don't wanna see you in the bathroom.

There you have it from the fever swamps of QAnon.

Trump is innocent of any wrongdoing for indiscretions with Jeffrey Epstein because he doesn't want to see Melania pee.

If Jones thinks this is a clever defense, he is sadly mistaken.

If anything, he revived the idea that Putin has a piss tape of Trump and that's why the Russian president constantly abuses Donald.