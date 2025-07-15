American Joins Russian Army For Citizenship, Gets A Big Surprise Instead

I expect this good Christian family that fled the United States to escape 'teh gays' is about to get some harsh lessons in how the world really works, especially the Russian world, their new home. Her husband Derek convinced himself that by signing his one-year contract, he'd somehow be able to use his welding skills to avoid the fighting in Ukraine. Well, turns out that was just a lie, and the Russian army already has plenty of welders. Thanks anyway. They also don't do one-year contracts for their Special Military Operation, so he's likely there for the duration. But given his two weeks of basic training, which he understood nothing, because it was all in Russian, his time in Ukraine will likely be very brief indeed. (New recruits have a life expectancy measured in weeks when sent to Ukraine.) If his wife DeAnna is lucky, she'll get Derek's body back. And if not, she'll probably get lots of views crying on their YouTube channel, Huffman Time.

Well, okie dokie.

Source: Instagram/AnalyzeEducate

Another American has joined the Russian military to fight in the invasion of Ukraine. The Huffman family (David, DeAnna, and their three young daughters) moved to Russia from Texas in early 2025. DeAnna said in a YouTube video that the family moved to Russia because they “align with the values and the culture” in Russia. Specifically, DeAnna referenced LGBT material being taught to their children in schools as motivation for moving out of the US. The family has been documenting their experience on social media and doing interviews with Russia media outlets. Within the past couple months, David Huffman signed a one year contract with the Russian Armed Forces. In a video explaining the decision, DeAnna says the main motivation for Derek signing the contract was an expedited path towards Russian citizenship. In the same video, Derek says that he wants to earn a place in Russia for his family and that “Russia’s cause is just” referencing the invasion of Ukraine. David, 46, has experience with constructing and welding. According to DeAnna, when he signed his contract he was told that he would be assigned to a maintenance battalion. However, only three weeks after signing his contract, David was deployed to the front in Ukraine, presumably to serve in the infantry.

So much for Christian values, eh?

A few months ago DeAnna Huffman announced that her husband Derek is joining the Russian Army.



They said they wouldn’t send him to the front lines. They lied.



What you get when you’re an American who moves to Russia for “Christian values.” pic.twitter.com/nyP06J9XRl — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) July 13, 2025

An American family of five relocates to Russia, documenting their journey online. The father is offered citizenship and a non-combat welding role in exchange for joining the Russian military.



Three weeks later, he’s deployed to the front lines in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/aQ0WkOvixr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 13, 2025

A month ago.