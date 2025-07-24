Charlie Kirk Mourns Death Of Hulk Hogan In A World So Toxically Feminine

MAGA creep Charlie Kirk revealed his worldview by claiming we all live in a toxic feminine world after news broke that Hulk Hogan had passed away.

What is it with these MAGAt cult members, who continually obsess about being taken over by femininity? One has to wonder if their trans impulses are bleeding out of from their subconscious. Or they just hate women. Probably they just hate women.

And what is toxic about femininity?

KIRK: He was a icon for so many young men in this country, and in a world now that is just so toxically feminine, we're losing an outwardly masculine, fun, magnanimous, cheerful, and joyful icon that so many young men looked up to. His catchphrase was great in the 80s. It was very Americana. Train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins. That's good advice for young men. Train, so don't be fat. Say your prayers. There is a God, and you are not him. Eat your vitamins. By the way, emphasis on eat your vitamins, which is eat good food. Don't just eat this. He was Maha before Maha. Have a nice steak, maybe a little protein, healthy fats. You see there, Hulk Hogan went and actively campaigned for President Trump, and the crowds would just go wild. One of the reasons why the crowds would go so wild is we didn't have many celebrities during the Trump campaign that would kind of go up on stage. We had like five, and Hulk Hogan was like, that's an A-list celebrity. That is a guy that has a name ID in almost every single TV and every single family, every kitchen table across the country. You look at the icons now that people are looking up to. You look at Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. What a much better icon. Eat your vitamins. Say your prayers. Train. It's a lot better than what you can fill in the blanks of all those degenerate rap lyrics.

Listen to Kirk, it's as if he's speaking to first graders. Take your vitamins, exercise, don't be fat. Wash your hands.

Don't eat your boogers.

If you do these things, you'll be a real man. WTF?