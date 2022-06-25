Charlie Kirk Adds White College Educated Woman To His Hate List

The Turning Point leader added another demographic to his hate list.
By John AmatoJune 25, 2022

MAGA hardhat Charlie Kirk added to his list of the people he hates when he tweeted out his anger over women actually protesting against the illegitimate Supreme court ruling on Friday to overturn 49 years of Roe v Wade on religious grounds.

Kirk, the anti-vax nobody until he offered his spine and soul to Trump claims that only "single, unmarried, mostly white, college educated “women” are marching in the streets against the outrageous ruling by Roberts' court.

Did Charlie have trouble dating white educated gals in the past?

Then Kirk somehow ties racism into his misogyny.

"Frankly it’s foolish to call conservatives racist—who we actually can’t stand are angry, liberal, white women," Kirk snarled.

Charlie, claiming you can't be racist because you hate smart white women is absurd.

The one thing he can do, and does do constantly, is hate multiple demographics equally.

Kirk now rolls up in his a ball of hate, educated white women (maybe single), the LGBTQAI community, and minorities together.

Hate has no limits.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue