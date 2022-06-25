Charlie Kirk Adds White College Educated Woman To His Hate List

MAGA hardhat Charlie Kirk added to his list of the people he hates when he tweeted out his anger over women actually protesting against the illegitimate Supreme court ruling on Friday to overturn 49 years of Roe v Wade on religious grounds.

Notice who is marching in the streets: single, unmarried, mostly white, college educated “women”



Frankly it’s foolish to call conservatives racist—who we actually can’t stand are angry, liberal, white women. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 25, 2022

Kirk, the anti-vax nobody until he offered his spine and soul to Trump claims that only "single, unmarried, mostly white, college educated “women” are marching in the streets against the outrageous ruling by Roberts' court.

Did Charlie have trouble dating white educated gals in the past?

Then Kirk somehow ties racism into his misogyny.

"Frankly it’s foolish to call conservatives racist—who we actually can’t stand are angry, liberal, white women," Kirk snarled.

Charlie, claiming you can't be racist because you hate smart white women is absurd.

The one thing he can do, and does do constantly, is hate multiple demographics equally.

Kirk now rolls up in his a ball of hate, educated white women (maybe single), the LGBTQAI community, and minorities together.

Hate has no limits.