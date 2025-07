British guitar player Alvin Lee may have given the most riveting and electric performance at the 1969 Woodstock concert.

I remember that, as a young teenager hanging out in the schoolyards of New York City, we would be in awe of Lee's volcanic, bursting guitar riffs.

The song is an almost 12-minute guitar explosion over a rockabilly, Elvis Presley-type back beat.

Jeff Beck loved Alvin Lee...

