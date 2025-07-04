CNN Host Nails GOP Rep. On Hypocrisy Over CBO

CNN's Brianna Keilar took lying hypocrite Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett to task for his flip-flop on the Congressional Budget Office.

Burchett, who has proven he's willing to sell his soul for Trump on more than one occasion, made an appearance on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront this Wednesday, and guest host Keilar brought the receipts when it came to Burchett's ridiculous arguments that the CBO, which he previously wanted others to rely upon, should not be trusted, and that they should be using what they call "dynamic scoring" for Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" instead.

We've watched this nonsense from them since the days of Paul Ryan, where he also wanted the parliamentarian to allow them to use the confidence fairy to score their plans to blow up the deficit by trillions.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Here's some of the exchange with Keilar and Burchett via Mediaite after Burchett told her he was questioning the CBO estimate for the bill:

KEILAR: So, you’re taking issue with the CBO estimate here? BURCHETT: Yes, Ma’am. I do have an issue with it. The office is very partisan. I mean, 85% of the people in their healthcare division identify as a Democrat, or they’ve contributed to Democrats or they’re registered Democrats. I believe their leading economist is that. We oughta do away with these organizations because we use them when we like them. We don’t use them when we don’t like them. And you’ve got a bunch of bureaucrats in here that are on a lifetime gravy train. And frankly, we’ve got independent agencies that can do that. We have people up here with accounting degrees that can do the math. So, I feel like that is that is a waste of taxpayers’ money. KEILAR: So, in January 2024, there was a Republican who trusted the CBO so much that they reintroduced a resolution to require the House clerk to read the CBO estimate of any bill. I believe that was you, Sir. The third time you introduced that resolution? Is that right? BURCHETT: That’s correct, Ma’am. And that proves just what I said– KEILAR: But you don’t like the CBO now. BURCHETT: Ma’am? KEILAR: But you don’t like the CBO now. You introduced that resolution over multiple years, but now you’re dissing the CBO. BURCHETT: Did the bill pass? KEILAR: Your resolution? BURCHETT: Yes, Ma’am. KEILAR: You introduced it, Sir. It’s irrelevant. BURCHETTE: I know it, Ma’am. They never passed because nobody wants any verification. It proves my point when it serves– KEILAR: But the point– you took a stance.

Burchett proceeded to attack Keilar and CNN as being partisan for heaven forbid reporting what's in this godawful bill, but Keilar held her ground with Burchett and wasn't ready to take his crap.

As we've said here time and time again, Republicans cannot defend what's in this bill, so they've got to lie about it. The trouble for them is, it's not working.