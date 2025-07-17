Dem Senators Walk Out On Sham Hearing For Emil Bove

Emil Bove is the worst judicial nomination since Robert Bork. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee broke their own rules to advance Bove.

Democrats on the committee did the only thing they had the power to do: they walked out.

“This is the world’s most deliberative body, and we can’t even debate a controversial judge, a judge that has been accused by a whistleblower of lying to the United States Senate, to lying to this committee,” Senator Cory Booker said. He continued: the country is “tilting towards authoritarianism with the complicity of Senate Republicans,” and that “the checks and balances that are clearly spelled out by the founders of our democracy are now being undermined.”

Democrats were also outraged that committee chairman Chuck Grassley violated committee and parliamentary rules to rush the vote.

"This is out of order," Booker said. "This is absolutely insane. What is the rush? Here's a guy that was given the worst ever condemnation from a judge in the SDNY for withholding exculpatory evidence as a prosecutor. With more times, the things that Mr. Bovee has done at the DOJ and throughout his career would come to light, not by elected officials, but by legitimate people whose voices should be heard. Why are we refusing to hear them? Why are we silencing those people?"

Below are excerpts from the transcript of the video above:

NBC Reporter Julie Cirkin: All the nominees were reported out, including Bovey, according to Grassley's office. But the top Democrat on the panel, Dick Durbin, says not so fast. He's accusing Republicans of breaking those rules and says for that reason, this nomination should not be processed for the full Senate consideration. So that's where the Senate parliamentarian or the referee comes in. Now, Democrats did all walk out, especially as Booker was talking. He followed suit with them, just saying that since Republicans aren't respecting this process, we're not going to respect it either. I'm not sure how the parliamentarian is going to rule on that, given that Democrats weren't in the room and this vote was already proceeding. And of course, Republicans have the majority, so they don't need Democratic votes in this process. So we'll see what happens. But by all accounts, so far, this nomination is going to the floor. We'll see if the parliamentarian acts to stop it. NORM EISEN: Ana, it's shocking that you have somebody who is President Trump's former defense lawyer, who had a very controversial history. We heard from Senator Booker. that Bove failed to disclose evidence when he was a prosecutor. And now he's been involved in all of these controversies at DOJ, a whistleblower coming forward to say Bovee wanted the Department of Justice to consider 'F the courts.' That's not what we want from a federal judge. We should hear from that whistleblower. That's why the senators are so upset. Bove, in one of the cases that I'm working on at the Democracy Defenders Fund, seems to have been involved in targeting and even terminating FBI and DOJ personnel who worked on January 6. They did nothing wrong. So for all of these reasons, we should hear from that whistleblower.

What are Republicans afraid of? Why won't they hear the truth about Trump's unfit nominee, Emil Bove? Americans deserve the truth. — Sen. Cory Booker (@booker.senate.gov) 2025-07-17T15:29:06.364Z