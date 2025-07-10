Dexter: Resurrection: Yes, He's Baaaack

I was a huge fan of Dexter from seasons 1 to 4, which was its pinnacle of excellence highlighted by the great John Lithgow performance. Then like many series before it, it tailed off until the ridiculous final season took place and Dexter ended up alone, like an isolated lumberjack.

Then in a sequel he was killed off by his son.

But apparently not.



Entertainment Weekly writes:

In television, as in life, two things can be true. Dexter: Resurrection, for example, is everything that’s wrong with the entertainment industry today. As Showtime’s third attempt to revive its once-great drama, the sequel series epitomizes modern Hollywood’s risk-averse preference for creatively depleted intellectual property over original ideas. At the same time, based on the four episodes made available for review, Dexter: Resurrection is a mildly pleasant surprise. Though it would be better for TV as a whole if the show didn’t exist, it seems that executive producer Clyde Phillips and star Michael C. Hall might just eke out one more watchable season for their charismatic serial-killer killer.

Open thread away and find a way to bring back his sister.