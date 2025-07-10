North Carolina Governor Smacks Trump On Eliminating FEMA

Durham, North Carolina, is facing horrible flash floods this week.

Gutting NOAA and FEMA is insanity and deadly.

80 reported rescued by boat and almost 20,000 without power.

NEW: ABC 11 News helicopter captures footage today after floods swamped neighborhoods in Durham County, North Carolina overnight.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein explained why Trump trying to eliminate FEMA is a fools errand and will lead to disaster.

I've just witnessed FEMA in action after the Pacific Palisades wildfires, and they have been essential to many of the people who lost their homes.

QUESTION: As you know, the Trump administration wants to retool FEMA, maybe get rid of it, maybe put some of this responsibility back on the states.

Does that work? Can the state handle that?

STEIN: It depends on the scale of the storm. And North Carolina is a bigger state than most, so we have a pretty sophisticated emergency response team.

But here's the thing, we don't get a huge storm every year. The country does.

It doesn't make sense for each state to have a fully staffed emergency response team because they may not have a storm for five years or ten years, but we know the country will.

So let's have that expertise in the federal government.

And also, the resources, we as a state cannot bear the cost of recovery, $60 billion.

Only the federal government can do that.

We need more help.

I have a $11.5 billion request before Congress and the administration, which I eagerly hope they will fund soon.