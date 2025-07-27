Gutfeld Attacks Tarlov For Citing Trump's Low Approval Ratings In Fox Poll

Fox must be paying Jessica Tarlov pretty well to put up with arguing with these blithering idiots week after week. During a segment on this Friday's The Five, where they started out by attacking Democrats for a since deleted Tweet, showing a chart with the rise in the price of groceries from 2019 to 2025 (without mentioning the economic mess from Covid that Biden inherited, of course), and with cohost Jesse Watters trying to blame the cost of beef on Biden as well, Tarlov dug into some of the latest polling from Fox.

TARLOV: And Shannon already referenced today, the new Fox News poll. I would also like to dive in there and look at the approval rating for Donald Trump on inflation 36 percent...

GUTFELD: Compared to what compared to what?

TARLOV: 36 percent! It doesn't have to be...

GUTFELD: No context.

TARLOV: Greg, that's not how polling works.

GUTFELD: Oh, please explain to me how efficient and brilliant your polling is. You did a great job in 2024.

TARLOV: It's not my polling. Actually the polling in 2024 was accurate.

GUTFELD: My God, you guys are wrong all the time. And by the way, all your polling all polling is your own narratives.

TARLOV: What?

GUTFELD: That's all polling is. You're polling your own narratives.

TARLOV: No we're not.

GUTFELD: You build up a fake story and then you go hmmm.