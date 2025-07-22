WHO Is A 'Discredited Witness And Convicted Felon,' Hugh Hewitt?

Hugh Hewitt forgot about HIS president and went full 'pot calling the kettle black.'
July 22, 2025

Fox News continues to cover up for Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal by covering all sorts of nonsensical stories, including a Hunter Biden interview.

In Fox News-Land, Hunter is not allowed to have any opinion about his father or issues about the country. Of course, Hunter time as an addict was constantly blared on Fox to help Donald Trump win in 2024.

Hunter Biden has shared his thoughts on President Biden leaving the race and praised Kamala Harris in an f-bomb-laden interview.

Hugh Hewitt's response to Hunter Biden's interview was to whine and call him a discredited witness on any issue because he is a convicted felon.

Hey Hewitt, you could then replace "Hunter Biden" with "Donald Trump" and make the same argument.

HEWITT: So again, Hunter Biden is wrong.

Hunter Biden doesn't know anything.

And he's a he's a son defending his father.

And that's all expected and honorable.

But he doesn't know anything.

And I would not listen to him about anything because he is, of course, a discredited witness.

He's also a felon.

Trump is a serial liar, a convicted felon, and an admitted sexual assaulter. Hunter Biden's drug, alcohol, and porn problems aside, he never assaulted a woman before so I'd say he has a leg up on Demented Donald.

What say you, Hugh?

