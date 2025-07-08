Medical Association Sues RFK Jr Over Covid Vaccines

A lawsuit was filed Monday by a coalition of medical associations alleged Bob Kennedy Jr. violated the law and imperiled public health when he withdrew some recommendations about coronavirus vaccines. Via the Washington Post:

The lawsuit against Kennedy and other top government health officials seeks to overturn the health secretary’s decision in May to end the government’s long-standing blanket recommendation that children and pregnant women should receive the shots. The reversal has made it difficult for some pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their future children, according to the health groups that filed the lawsuit. Medical professionals rely on — and are sometimes legally bound by — federal vaccine recommendations to decide whom to immunize.

Basically, insurance won't cover payment for vaccines without a CDC recommendation --and the cost without insurance can run a couple of hundred dollars per shot. Obviously, many people can't afford it.

That's why the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine joined forces to file this lawsuit.