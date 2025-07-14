Quebec Ad Offers Hug For Americans

There's been a lot of talk about Canadians not travelling to the United States anymore because of President Big Mouth. Well, seems Americans aren't travelling to Canada in the same numbers they once were, either, wary of the reception they'll get after his 51st state talk. A tourism board in Quebec put out this cute little ad recently to assuage those fears, and it's since gone viral.

Source: Now Toronto

The video, titled “Come hug it out in the Eastern Townships,” has received over two million views as of publication since it was first published on YouTube a month ago. Posted by Tourisme Cantons-de-l’Est, a Quebec tourism association for the province’s eastern townships, the advertisement shows a man checking into a hotel in Quebec, whispering to the front desk that he doesn’t speak French. When the attendant questions where he is from, the man whispers that he is American. She then shares a sympathetic smile with the man before pressing a button to exit her desk area and giving him a huge hug. “Come hug it out in the Eastern Townships,” flashes across the screen.

The Eastern Townships Tourism Board explained:

We were hearing real concerns,” said Eastern Townships Tourism director of visitor services Catherine Carignan-Lavasseur. “Americans were actually, literally calling our hotels and attractions asking, ‘Am I still welcome? Are people going to be nice to us if we come? Are we going to be served in English?’ In regards to, obviously, the political and economic context that kind of started at that period of time, so that kind of sparked a red flag.” Carignan-Lavasseur said Americans represent six per cent of visitors to the Eastern Townships, generating nearly $73 million a year in economic impact.

And it probably didn't hurt that actress Sharon Stone also liked it, commenting on Instagram: “Thanks,” the Casino star wrote. “We need a hug.”

Quebec just dropped an ad for Americans—and we have all the feels.



Comments like “I thought we’d get roasted…but I’m crying instead” and “As an American…I needed that hug” are flooding TikTok.



I know things would be better if we all got a hug from Canada.

And I need one too.… pic.twitter.com/huZz6q9ZCo — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) July 10, 2025

