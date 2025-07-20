U.S. Levels $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' For Travellers

Trump's attack on U.S. tourism continues. According to Forbes, the United States will lose $29 billion due to Trump's policies. This will give visitors just another reason not to come here.
Source: CNBC
Visitors to the United States will need to pay a “visa integrity fee,” according to a provision of the Trump administration’s recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
The fee applies to all visitors who need nonimmigrant visas to enter, and cannot be waived.
However travelers may also be able to get the fees reimbursed, according to the provision.
Details about the new requirement are scant, which has resulted in “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,” a spokesperson from the U.S. Travel Association told CNBC Travel.
However, here is what is known thus far.
They then list off the various provisions, the main ones are these:
The fee will be at least $250 during the U.S. fiscal year 2025, which runs from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. However, the secretary of Homeland Security is free to set the fee higher, according to the provision.
Thereafter, the visa integrity fee will be adjusted for inflation.
The “visa integrity fee” applies to all visitors who need nonimmigrant visas, which includes tourists, business travelers and international students. Some visitors, including those from Australia, Japan and many nations in Europe, may not need visas to enter under the Visa Waiver Program.
They’re trying to make the US unvisitable
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 19, 2025