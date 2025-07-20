U.S. Levels $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' For Travellers

Trump's attack on U.S. tourism continues. According to Forbes, the United States will lose $29 billion due to Trump's policies. This will give visitors just another reason not to come here.

Source: CNBC

Visitors to the United States will need to pay a “visa integrity fee,” according to a provision of the Trump administration’s recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The fee applies to all visitors who need nonimmigrant visas to enter, and cannot be waived.

However travelers may also be able to get the fees reimbursed, according to the provision.

Details about the new requirement are scant, which has resulted in “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,” a spokesperson from the U.S. Travel Association told CNBC Travel.

However, here is what is known thus far.