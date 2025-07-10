Why Is CNBC Platforming Peter Navarro?

CNBC interviewed Peter Navarro earlier Monday where he offered nothing but lies, and exaggerations while making ridiculous claim after claim.

How about the 90 deals in 90 days claim? The host even gave him an out, but instead Navarro was happy about where the negotiations are.

The entire panel treated him like he was an honorable and coherent spokesperson. instead of the unpicked scab he is.

Q: I've always wanted to ask you for the last 90 days about your comment on April 7th, when you said 90 deals were possible in 90 days. We're almost up and I just wonder was you're thinking at the time that it really was an aspirational number? Are you kind of disappointed in two for now? NAVARRO: I'm happy with with the progress we've had because every country that we run a major deficit with is fully engaged. I think what we're learning from the negotiations is simply, Carl, how difficult it is for these countries to give up the advantage they have over us and so therein lies the tale. I think the negotiations are proceeding well and and by the way, the the tariff revenues are coming in and really helping this country

Really, CNBC? Why do you honor Navarro, who is the worst kind of pitchman since he already spent time in jail for refusing to comply to a congressional subpoena. He admitted he was one of the orchestrators of the fake electors scheme to try and overthrow duly elected President Joe Biden.

Yet, you let him litter your airwaves with dreck.

He brings nothing to the table except to give C&L and others material to berate him with.

CNBC promotes itself like Fox Business Network as serious networks offering valid interpretations of the markets.

Navarro is the antithesis of your mission.