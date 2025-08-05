Alex Jones Celebrates Nazism: Yells 'Heil Hitler' And Says The N-Word

This is sick even for this jackass.
By John AmatoAugust 5, 2025

Alex Jones yucked it up with Youtuber Mark Meechan, known as Count Dankula and repeatedly yelled Heil Hitler, which revved Jones up to say the N-word.

Meechan was arrested in Scotland for being grossly offensive on the communication act of 2003, when he trained his girlfriend's dog to raise its paw like a Nazi salute, claiming he was turning this cute dog into something horrible.

JONES: But regardless, here we are, Count Dankula, good to have you on with us.

I was obviously joking. We know you're really a libertarian and not a Nazi. But if you were, it's your right to free speech. But I know you're a smart guy. You've seen the rise of this stuff. I mean, we think Nick Fuentes is evil, though, able to brainwash people into being Nazis. He's not really a Nazi.

Nazism is on the rise because of creeps like him and Demented Donald Trump. They are normalizing behavior which stretches far beyond the limits of free speech for clicks and views.

Jones: You are able to brainwash dogs. So you've got a magical power.

DANKULA: Oh, yeah, definitely. I've been trying to build the fur Drake, as I like to call it, you know, for quite some time now. You know, it's because that's how it goes.

I mean, even Hitler loved dogs. But I love dogs.

You know, he's a vegetarian, very big on animals and stuff like that.

And as you know, I'm very, very inclusive.

I see no reason as to why animals can't be part of the modern Nazi movement. I see no reason as to why they shouldn't be.

I think I think modern Nazism should be open and accepting to all people.

JONES: Now, that's very liberal because it's saying animals are the same as humans have rights.

We could we could train bluebirds to be Nazis.

We could train parrots to say Heil Hitler.

Heil Hitler

Heil Hitler

Heil Hitler

DANKULA: Polly want to say cracker, but I mean,

JONES: Kanye West can train black guys to say, you know, nigger how Hitler's like anything you want going on there.

Oh, yeah.

No, definitely.

Spewing the n-word and repeating Heil Hitler is not funny.

Jones is the worst of the worst.

