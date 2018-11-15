Man Yells 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' During Theatre Intermission

The Baltimore Sun reported that during an intermission of a performance of the play Fiddler On The Roof a man up in the balcony started yelling 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,' which caused panic within the theater, as people thought they were going to be shot.

Thankfully, the man wasn't armed and security hustled him out quickly as people began fleeing the theater.

Audience member Rich Scherr said the outburst during intermission prompted fears that it was the beginning of a shooting. The man, who had been seated in the balcony, began shouting “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump.” Immediately after that, “People started running,” Scherr said. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

This is the new, horrifying normal under the Trump administration.

Fiddler on the Roof, "The story centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family's lives."

After the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, it's understandable how frightened the audience members were.