Dems Search For Identity--Psst! Sherrod Brown's Right HERE!

Sherrod Brown, who over-performed the top of the ticket by 8% and now will run against an unpopular Trump for an open seat...is the way!

But there is something else just as important—and that is the candidate. You’ve likely heard the saying the medium is the message. In politics, also, the messenger is the message.

If you ever wondered how Roy Cooper has won so solidly in North Carolina, Laura Kelly is Governor of Kansas and Andy Beshear is Governor of Kentucky, just to name a few, it’s because candidates really do matter. And that is where one of the best I’ve ever seen, and the one who can show Democrats the way, comes in: Sherrod Brown.

As Democrats search for identity, culture and the the right policies that reinforce the values that the first two communicate to voters, Democrats must lean into the roadmap Sherrod provided for years to win handily in Ohio. Let me explain