Florida Mom Sues Raw Milk Dairy After Getting Dangerous Infection

Well, I'm guessing the real problem here was a right-wing media diet. After all, Bob Kennedy, the secretary of Health and Human Services, shills for raw milk! And so does Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA. But the Florida dairy farm who sold it was named in a lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she lost her unborn child. She says she got sick while caring for her toddler, who got sick after drinking raw milk. Via CBS News:

Rachel Maddox is suing Keely Farms Dairy, a New Smyrna Beach dairy farm, which state health officials have tied to at least 21 cases of E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria sickness from raw milk consumption, Orlando's CBS News affiliate WKMG reported. Six of the 21 patients were children under the age of 10, seven were hospitalized and at least two cases have resulted in severe complications, according to the state-issued warning.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Keely Farms Dairy for comment but they did not respond at the time of this article's publication.

Maddox's filing demands a jury trial on compensatory damages for permanent physical and mental injuries incurred "as a direct and proximate result of Defendants' conduct," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, which also names the market where Maddox allegedly bought the milk, was filed Wednesday in Seminole County and claims that Keely Farms shipped milk that contained the bacteria, WKMG reported.

"I became very ill and I mean the sickest I've ever been in my life," Maddox told the news station. "I came really close to dying and our [unborn] son did die. The doctors told me that I was lucky to be alive."

According to the lawsuit, Maddox was allegedly unaware of any potential dangers while purchasing the milk in June from an organic, natural food store. When she asked about the packaging's label that "said something to the effect [of] 'for consumption by animals,'" she was allegedly told "that was a technical requirement to sell 'farm milk,'" the lawsuit claims.