GOP Candidate Sues For Not Getting Blue Check Mark For Twitter

You might ask yourself at this point, as I did, where Republicans find these people. Well, I know nothing about her except that she seems to be a diehard Trumper, and secured his endorsement to run against Charlie Crist in Florida, which in some districts is all you needed, apparently. Being a whackjob is a prerequisite in today's Republican Party.

She seems to be a frequent guest there, as well as OAN and Fox News, And all the right wing online cesspool like Lara Trump's "The Right View" where she detailed her frivolous lawsuit/faux-outrage attention-getter.

Source: Fox News

Anna Paulina Luna, the former 2020 GOP nominee for Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist's House seat, is suing the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over alleged inaction on a complaint about Twitter never verifying her account. Luna, according to a copy of her lawsuit first obtained by Fox News, tried for months to get her Twitter account verified, even as other candidates in her primary race already had blue check marks on their profiles. She continued to not have a blue check on her Twitter profile as she competed against Crist, D-Fla., in the 2020 general election. Luna's suit says that this is despite the fact she met "all the requirements in Twitter's rules" to be verified. She lost the fall election by six percentage points. Crist announced this week that he is running for governor of Florida, while Luna has committed to running for Congress again in 2022. Luna filed a complaint with the FEC in October over Twitter not verifying her account. That complaint said the blue-check Twitter verification is "something of value" the social media giant provided to her opponents but not to her, amounting to an illegal corporate political donation.