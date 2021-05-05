Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

GOP Candidate Sues For Not Getting Blue Check Mark For Twitter

Anna Paulina Luna never got her Twitter account verified, so of course she's suing the FEC over it. Yeah, really.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You might ask yourself at this point, as I did, where Republicans find these people. Well, I know nothing about her except that she seems to be a diehard Trumper, and secured his endorsement to run against Charlie Crist in Florida, which in some districts is all you needed, apparently. Being a whackjob is a prerequisite in today's Republican Party.

She seems to be a frequent guest there, as well as OAN and Fox News, And all the right wing online cesspool like Lara Trump's "The Right View" where she detailed her frivolous lawsuit/faux-outrage attention-getter.

Source: Fox News

Anna Paulina Luna, the former 2020 GOP nominee for Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist's House seat, is suing the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over alleged inaction on a complaint about Twitter never verifying her account.

Luna, according to a copy of her lawsuit first obtained by Fox News, tried for months to get her Twitter account verified, even as other candidates in her primary race already had blue check marks on their profiles.

She continued to not have a blue check on her Twitter profile as she competed against Crist, D-Fla., in the 2020 general election. Luna's suit says that this is despite the fact she met "all the requirements in Twitter's rules" to be verified.

She lost the fall election by six percentage points. Crist announced this week that he is running for governor of Florida, while Luna has committed to running for Congress again in 2022.

Luna filed a complaint with the FEC in October over Twitter not verifying her account. That complaint said the blue-check Twitter verification is "something of value" the social media giant provided to her opponents but not to her, amounting to an illegal corporate political donation.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team