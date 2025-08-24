MAGA Influencer Decries Cracker Barrel Logo: 'Our Culture And Heritage Stripped From Us'

MAGA influencer Robby Starbuck insisted that Americans were "having our culture and heritage stripped from us" because of a change to Cracker Barrel's logo.

After the restaurant chain announced a modest change to a logo that was more than four decades old, outraged conservatives said the move was "woke."

"If I was, you know, sort of getting in the heads of Cracker Barrel executives, I don't believe this was just about a logo change and a fresh new look," Starbuck recently told Fox News. "I think this was about rejecting what they see as sort of a redneck old image that they had, right? And it's a slap in the face of their customers."

"It really boils down to something much deeper than just Cracker Barrel's logo," he continued. "It's that the American people are sick of having our culture and heritage stripped from us, right?"

"All these things that are nostalgic, Americana, are constantly being stomped on, and we're being told that there's something wrong with it, that we should be ashamed of it in some way, that it needs to be replaced with something more inclusive or, you know, more driven by these DEI characteristics."

Starbuck said he had uncovered that the company "even engaged in pronoun training" at its company headquarters.

"This shows that they were encouraging safe spaces for LGBT employees and saying that they reject cisgenderism and, you know, sort of heteronormative culture. And again, these are things that are just deeply out of alignment with their customers," he complained. "Conservative consumers, where we spend our money, it's our choice. And I think we've got to send Cracker Barrel a message."