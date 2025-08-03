Republicans Use Russian Lada For 'Return Of The Great American Car'

When I first saw this, I thought it was a parody meme from someone taking the piss out of the Republicans for Trump's ties to Russia. But no, for their stock image of a boxy old car, they decided to use the Lada 2105.

Ironically, perhaps, though Lada remains the top-selling car brand in Russia, China has taken over the market and increased sales every year, while Russian cars are starting to disappear. Western sanctions, poor quality, and the opening of their market to cheap but better quality Chinese cars and especially EVs, mean China will take over the Russian auto market soon if they haven't already.

Trump, with his tariffs on Canada and Mexico, is making American-made cars non-competitive in the marketplace.

Source: Daily Mail

The official X account of the Republican Party is getting roasted for making a basic marketing mistake. Republicans are getting trolled after trying to celebrate the American automotive industry with a poster featuring a Soviet car. 'The One Big Beautiful bill will drive the return of the great American car,' the official GOP account wrote, attaching a poster of President Trump in a MAGA hat with a yellow car in the background. However, critics were quick to notice that the vehicle wasn't American-made. Sleuths, utilizing X's built-in AI features, soon identified the old car in the poster's background as a Lada 2105 - a vehicle produced by the Soviet/Russian manufacturer AvtoVAZ. The vehicle was produced from 1980 to 2010 and was never made in America. 'This is a Soviet car — so close!' Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota chided the Republican account.

And their ad.

The One Big Beautiful bill will drive the return of the great American car.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/poAsG8pDKg — GOP (@GOP) July 31, 2025

Comments on social media were not kind, including Rep. Eric Swalwell. The Democrats wrote, "Thanks for clarifying who you’re actually putting first, @GOP." Others called them "idiots", "dipshits", "morons", "traitors", "stupid motherf*ckers", etc.