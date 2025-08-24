'Send In The Troops': Trump Goes Nuclear After Dem Governor Sends 'Nasty' Letter

President Donald Trump lashed out at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) after receiving an invitation to participate in a public safety walk on the streets of Baltimore.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
President Donald Trump lashed out at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) after receiving an invitation to participate in a public safety walk on the streets of Baltimore.

In a letter to the White House last week, Moore urged Trump to use Maryland's model for fighting crime instead of deploying federal troops like the administration did in Washington, D.C.

"If there's anything Maryland has proven over the last two years, it's that we can achieve performance without being performative," Moore wrote. "Progress requires the right tool for the right mission. Asking the patriotic citizen soldiers of our National Guard to police our cities doesn't meet that test."

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump accused Moore of using a "rather nasty and provocative tone" in his invitation to "walk the streets of Maryland."

"As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk,'" Trump said. "Wes Moore's record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other 'Blue States' are doing."

"But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby D.C., and quickly clean up the Crime," he continued. "Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I'll then see you on the streets!!!"

Trump also threatened to revoke funds needed to build the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was struck by a container ship.

"I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge," the president said. "I will now have to rethink that decision???"

