'We Don't Know What Any Of That Progress Is': ABC Host Busts Rubio On Deal With Putin

ABC host Martha Raddatz called out Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he claimed President Donald Trump had made "progress" on stopping Russia's war in Ukraine.
By David EdwardsAugust 17, 2025

"President Trump has touted this summit as a huge success," Raddatz told Rubio in a Sunday morning interview. "But the president, going into that, said he wanted a ceasefire. He wanted the killing to stop. And there would be consequences."

"So, Mr. Secretary, the fighting hasn't stopped, the killing hasn't stopped, and there is no ceasefire," she noted. "What changed President Trump's mind?"

"Well, I don't think his mind has changed at all," the secretary of state insisted. "We made progress in the sense that we identified potential areas of agreement, but there remained some big areas of disagreement. So we're still a long ways off... But I do think progress was made."

Raddatz interrupted: "Secretary Rubio, we don't know what any of that progress is."

"And you're not going to," Rubio replied.

"The president went into that meeting, okay, the president went into that meeting saying he wanted a ceasefire and there would be consequences if that — if they didn't agree on a ceasefire in that meeting and they didn't agree to a ceasefire, so where are the consequences?" the ABC host pressed.

"Yeah, but you're not going to reach a ceasefire or peace agreement in a meeting in which only one side is represented," Rubio remarked.

