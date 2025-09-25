BBC: Huntington's Disease Successfully Treated For First Time

This is incredible news.
By John AmatoSeptember 25, 2025

If you've ever watched a medical show, or any weekly drama series, inevitably a story arc will revolve around a patient, friend, or family member that is diagnosed with Huntington's disease.

That is a death sentence, and there is never a happy ending. Even in Rob Lowe's 9-1-1 Lone Star series, he helped to euthanize his brother suffering from the disease in the season 4 finale.

BBC News:

The disease runs through families, relentlessly kills brain cells, and resembles a combination of dementia, Parkinson's, and motor neurone disease.

An emotional research team became tearful as they described how data shows the disease was slowed by 75% in patients. It means the decline you would normally expect in one year would take four years after treatment, giving patients decades of "good quality life", Prof Sarah Tabrizi told BBC News. "We never in our wildest dreams would have expected a 75% slowing of clinical progression," she said.

Read the entire article. THIS is what research dollars do.

Hint, hint, RFK Jr.

Open thread.

