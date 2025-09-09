Charlie Kirk Mad Women Won't Be Brood Mares

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk lectures women on their life choices and priorities during an interview with Fox's Laura Ingraham. Kirk gave an equally obnoxious diatribe during his podcast on Steve Bannon's evil network this week, so of course Fox had to have him on to spew some of the same sexist bile.

Apparently, Kirk believes that all those "selfish" women out there who have made having a career instead of having kids a priority are miserable, lonely, and have mental health issues, and the only solution for that problem is to go have a bunch of kids.

INGRAHAM: Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, Charlie, there's some good news here, clearly, with the conservative young male voters and folks, but what is going on with women and not wanting to prioritize family?

KIRK: Yeah, this is a pattern I've seen on these college campuses where young men are ordering their life correctly. They want to first and foremost have children, get married, and then have a nice job or to be able to travel.

If you look deeper into this data, it's completely consistent with other data we've seen in the last couple of years.

Young women, they don't value having children, and this is one of the reasons why we are seeing a fertility collapse in the West. We're seeing less and less young people get married. We're seeing more and more people go into their 30s to have children.

Now mind you, this is starting to change the last 18 months, especially we are seeing a little bit of a turning of the corner, if you will, as the country's starting to get more into traditionalism and young people are starting to go back to church.

But if you play out the liberal worldview, the Kamala Harris worldview to its furthest possible logical point, you have a country with literally no future.

When you play out the logical endpoint of President Trump's agenda of where young men voted for him, you have one of lots of children increasing communities, and you also don't have a need then for mass immigration, and this all kind of ties together.

Trump voters, young men, they want family, children, and legacy. Young women who voted for Kamala Harris want careerism, consumerism, and loneliness.

That is a dramatic divide that will play out in our politics for the years to come.

INGRAHAM: Isn't social media great? Didn't it teach people all the, all the right lessons? Oh my goodness.

Charlie, everybody knows you speak to college students all the time. And this is someone you met who calls herself a conservative feminist. Watch.

STUDENT: And I think that a better way to propose feminism in the public media would be not to eliminate having children and tell women that they shouldn't have children, but to figure out your career first before you decide to like settle down because you can't really undo that once you have kids.

INGRAHAM: Charlie, what advice would you give young women who've been taught to prioritize their careers before settling down or having kids?

KIRK: I always get in trouble no matter how I answer this question, Laura, so here it goes.

Look, I'll say this is that having children is more important than having a good career. I have two kids. I also have an amazingly blessed career. Our podcast is doing great, but my kids matter way more than how many social media followers that I have.

And I would also tell young ladies you can always go back to your career later, that there is a window where you primarily should pursue marriage and having children, which is beautiful.

This is not about shaming. It's not about ridiculing. It's not about moralizing. It's about lifting up what is beautiful.

And by the way, we look at the mental health data, young women are not okay. Half, that is right, half of liberal white women say that they have some form of mental health issue that a doctor has diagnosed.

What is the number one thing that mental health professionals will tell you when it comes to mental health issues? Loneliness does not help.

Maybe we should solve the loneliness epidemic by encouraging young ladies to marry and have children. It's good for them, it's good for America, and it's good for our future.

