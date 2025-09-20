C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Steve Vai 'For The Love Of God'

Steve Vai is a magnificent technician.
By John AmatoSeptember 20, 2025

I was raised on rollicking guitar solos from the 1970s. I wanted to play the guitar when I was ten, but my parents never bought me one.

In the 6th grade, PS122 gave all students a music test to see if anyone had an aptitude for it.

The next year, when I went to junior high school, I was placed in the junior band. I wanted the trumpet, and I got the trombone.

I eventually bought a guitar, but I never took any lessons and thrived on the flute and saxophone in college.

Classic Rock History:

As we come to a close on this Top 10 Steve Vai Songs list, we return one final time to Steve Vai’s spectacular 1990 album Passion and Warfare. The track “For The Love of God” was placed as the seventh track on the CD. The song begins with one of Steve Vai’s most iconic guitar licks of his career. This is pure Steve Vai in every fashion. For the Love of God is Steve Vai’s signature song. If we had to choose one song that would represent the spirit, the passion, the soul, and the brilliance of Steve Vai, the guitarist, musician, and human being, “For the Love of God,” this would be the one.

Open thread: your favorite guitarists.

