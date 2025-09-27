Daily Caller Columnist Calls For 'Blood In The Streets'

The Daily Caller, that ass wipe propaganda site, published an opinion column yesterday explicitly calling for violence in response to mild physical confrontations with conservatives. You know, the violence they so often imply! Via The New York Times:

The column, written by editor at large Geoffrey Ingersoll and promoted near the top of the site, argues that “patriots” should use force because law enforcement officials do not adequately protect conservatives, including Charlie Kirk, the activist assassinated this month.

“Is this a call for violence?” the third paragraph says. “Yes. Explicitly it is.”

“I want blood in the streets,” he added in the column, which ran with the headline “Enough Is Enough … I Choose VIOLENCE!”

The headline on a Daily Caller Opinion column that reads “INGERSOLL: Enough Is Enough … I Choose VIOLENCE!”

[...] Mr. Ingersoll also lays out specific situations in which he says violence should be used. If a progressive activist takes a sign away at a public debate, “She gets instantly clotheslined,” Mr. Ingersoll wrote. “I don’t care if police are present. Do it anyway. In fact, be wildly disproportionate.”

“Measure it in blood if necessary,” he added. “Change requires pain, and you’re either taking it or inflicting it.”