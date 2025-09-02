Fox Biz : Trump Family Cryptocurrency Scheme Is A Conflict Of Interest

Fox Business can't hide their disgust at the many grifts Trump is making.
By John AmatoSeptember 2, 2025

Fox Business host Stuart Varney and reporter Lauren Simonetti admitted on-air that the Trump family cryptocurrency coins are a huge conflict of interest.

It's obvious to anyone still breathing air that Donald Trump and his family are illegally capitalizing on the crypto market by using the office of the presidency to make billions of dollars.

SIMONETTI: So this coin WLFI is currently the 33rd largest coin by market cap, about six billion dollars worth, according to Coin Gecko. The family holds about a quarter of the tokens out there. They can't sell them.

But now that the token has launched on the public markets, we have a valuation for it. The Wall Street Journal says this token is the family's most valuable asset, exceeding their property portfolio.

VARNEY: But they can't sell those tokens, they can't do it.

SIMONETTI: Yeah.

VARNEY: Not yet.

SIMONETTI: Not yet. Correct. Not yet.

VARNEY: My goodness me, five billion!

SIMONETTI: He is the crypto president, the first one ever. A lot of crypto-friendly legislation, regulation.

VARNEY: What it amounts to is it's crypto-friendly legislation coming from the president of the United States, who is, in turn, cashing in on the crypto phase. Personally! His family.

SIMONETTI: Conflict of interest. They say no, but that's how it appears.

I remember the outrage from Republicans in Congress, led by Gomer Comer, over President Biden's son selling his paintings.

Demented Donald is capitalizing on the Oval Office to sell everything from Bibles to mobile phones.

A contrite, weak-kneed Congress has abdicated its duties to allow this to take place.

It's despicable.

Discussion

