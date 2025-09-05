Fox Business Can't Wave Away 'Brutal' Jobs Report

FOX Business network could not put 'lipstick on the pig' as the August jobs report came out from the BLS and it was much worse than expected.

I only wish MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo wasn't off today so I could see the look on her face.

Even Trump sycophant Charles Payne couldn't dress up these horrific job numbers in a way to shield the Trump administration, and that may be a first. His reaction was to say "extraordinary."

Fox Biz reporter Lauren Simonetti was the bringer of bad news.

SIMONETTI: 22,000 jobs added in the month of August. That was much less than the expectation of 75,000, guys. The July number was revised. I will get to revisions in a moment.

Unemployment rate coming in, as expected, 4.3%, so that would be higher than July's 4.2%. Again, 22,000 jobs added in August.

Let me get you the revisions, because this is what everybody is focused on. For June and July together, combined,

21,000 jobs lower than previously reported.

Guest host Cheryl Casone then reviewed the numbers again before passing it off to Payne.

CASONE: And really quick, I just want to say here, private payrolls coming in the expectation was 75,000. We got 38,000, and there was a loss of 16,000 jobs in government, which I think Lauren mentioned. But again, that 22,000 number, Charles, it's a weaker than expected number, and these revisions are pretty brutal. PAYNE: Yeah, extraordinarily. I've gone through, I mentioned healthcare, 31,000, the 12-month average is 42,000. That had been obviously a massive driver, and we know the demographic situation there. Just a little disappointed, manufacturing was hoping to maybe see something there. Kudlow impersonator Lutnick

The Fox Business panel didn't try to blame the BLS for inaccurate data.

Of course, hack Hassett went on CNBC and Fox News afterwards, trying to smear the BLS, even after Trump fired Commissioner Erika McEntarfer.

FOX: The August jobs report wasn't the number you wanted. How come? KEVIN HASSETT: The BLS has been struggling with bad response rates FOX: So it's their fault? HASSETT: Well I'm saying we expect this number will be revised up FOX: The revisions for June and July were lower — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-05T13:55:12.664Z

When Bill Hemmer corrects you, that's bad.

CNBC reports that "Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs reports will be more accurate as a result of President Donald Trump firing Commissioner Erika McEntarfer."