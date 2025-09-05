Fox Trots Out Pardoned Felon Blagojevich To Play Attack Dog Against Pritzker

Maybe Fox could find someone who's not a convicted felon to come on their network and bitch about crime. Former Illinois governor and criminal who was pardoned by Trump, Rod Blagojevich was more than happy to play one of Fox's favorite parts on their not-news network, which is the aggrieved Democrat who has now found the light and is more than happy to attack their own party and endlessly repeat Republican talking points.

What a shock that a crook who Trump let off the hook was more than happy to do that for Fox and for Trump.

Blago made an appearance on Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum this Thursday, and was asked about current Illinois Gov. JD Pritzker's statements to the press about the ICE thugs Trump is threatening to deploy to the city of Chicago, and surprise, surprise, Blagojevich attacked Pritzker for supposedly "politicizing" the issue, when Trump is the one playing political games with it, before pretending sending troops into urban areas across the country when it's illegal for them to be doing policing work is some sort of long term solution for crime rates in America.

BLAGOJEVICH: The current governor of Illinois, he once worked for me. I regret hiring him. He has it all upside down. I mean this governor, Governor Pritzker, is giving sanctuary and fights actually to protect and give sanctuary to thousands of criminals who come to America illegally, drug dealers and gang bangers, human traffickers, and cold blooded killers, and that he goes the extra mile to fight President Trump who's offered help, offered federal enforcement help, including the National Guard to fight crime in Chicago. Chicago is the murder capital of the United States. For 13 straight years we led the nation in murders. Over the last 10 years, 70,000 Chicagoans have been murdered and in this past year you can bet on the fact that one person a day is gonna be murdered and in 80% of those cases they're black and in 95% of those cases they're Black and Latino. And that neighborhood that Governor Pritzker is standing in is a neighborhood that's on the front lines of that and the success that ICE is having in reducing crime is proof positive that this works. It's immoral that Pritzker is politicizing this issue because he scores points with crazy left wing liberal Democratic voters who will do anything to be against Trump even when it's good stuff that could save Black lives.

Trump doesn't care about lowering crime. He cares about having a talking point that Democrats supposedly do not care about crime, and he wants an excuse to have troops on the streets so he can interfere with upcoming elections and get away with arresting people he assumes are political enemies.

MacCallum proceeded to play clips of various people from Chicago who don't understand the actual implications of what Trump is doing, telling the network they welcome the troop presence if it reduces crime, before Blago went on a diatribe attacking Pritzker for being wealthy and trying to paint him as out of touch because of where he lives.

You'll never hear him make the same sort of criticism of Trump since the crook owes him for his freedom.

How pathetic is it that they're reduced to having someone like Blago on as a guest to lash out against Pritzker?