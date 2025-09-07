JD Vance Spins Like A Top On Trump's Approval Ratings And The Midterms

JD Vance and Fox not-news apparently used one poll from the Daily Mail to pretend things are looking good for Trump and Republicans in the midterms. Never mind just a couple of weeks ago, that same publication ran a story on Trump's record low approval ratings.

We know things are looking bad for Republicans in the midterms, or they wouldn't be trying to cheat and gerrymander more seats during a year where that's not supposed to be allowed.

Vance made an appearance on Fox with Trump's daughter-in-law this Sunday, and was asked about the midterms, and any potential Democratic presidential candidates, and Vance proceeded to lie about Trump's approval ratings and what most Americans think about how he's handled things so far this year, while also lying about what they were left by Biden, and pretending the only thing that might cost them the midterm elections is anger from Democratic voters.

I hate to break it to Vance, but Democrats aren't the only ones you're going to have to worry about being pissed off with what Trump and Republicans in Congress have done to them since the Trump regime came back into power.

Here's the back and forth with Vance and Trump, where Vance did his best to pretend everything is just going wonderfully for his administration and the public's reaction to how they've governed:

VANCE: Well I don't think much of the modern Democratic Party. Obviously I'm biased, but I just, I look at these guys. I think some of them are trying to actually mimic President Trump. You can't mimic his style. He just is who he is. I think a lot of them obviously have very bad records, so I just, I don't think that much about the Democrats who who people say are going to run in 2028. And I'm sure they're gonna be people completely from out of the blue. So my attitude is let's focus on the job that we've got and the politics will take care of itself. You know, 2026 that that it's, I'll give you good news bad news, right? I think the good news is we've accomplished a lot. The president's approval numbers are very strong. People are happy with what Republicans are doing. I mean, we inherited a mess. The largest peacetime debt in the history of the United States of America. A real inflation crisis. Of course, the wide open southern border. We've done a lot in seven months, but look, there's a lot of additional work to do. That's one of the reasons why we have these four year terms is to do as much as we possibly can. That's the good news, and I think the American people reward you politically when you run on something and you actually do that something. Now here's the bad news, Lara. The bad news is, you know, a great political mind, one of the president's pollsters once told me that, anger usually wins midterm elections and because we've done so much what we said that we were going to do, our people aren't angry. They look at the president, they look at the administration, and they're happy with what we're doing. Meanwhile, you've got like the far left fanatics who, I mean, the president's political genius is he's encouraged the far left now to come out in defense of violent crime in our big cities, but say what you will about them, they're very angry right now and they're very motivated. And so I would encourage all Republicans and everybody, whether you're Republican, Democrat, or Independent who thinks that we're doing a good job, you gotta remember to get out there and vote in 2026. Yes, it's, you know, people say it's not as important as a presidential election, but it is very, very important. And if you want to give the government over to people who are defending murderers on the streets of DC, then don't vote. But if you actually want to continue to secure the southern border and combat this inflation problem, you've got to get that out there and vote and give us that ability to continue accomplishing great things for the American people. But that's the thing is is I worry a little bit too much we're resting on our laurels, not the president, not the administration, but a lot of Republicans are just, we're happy with what's going on. We've got to remember that if we want to stay happy, we've got to get out there and vote in the midterms in 2026. TRUMP: As the former co-chair of the RNC, I appreciate that message and I will agree with that message wholeheartedly.

Newsom isn't trying to "mimic" Trump. He's mocking him. Vance knows this but won't stop telling that lie. And yeah, anger is going to drive people to the polls, but he's delusional if he really believes Democrats are the only ones pissed off right now.