On This Day: Kerouac's On The Road

It was first published on September 5th, 1957.
By John AmatoSeptember 5, 2025

"On The Road," was the book that spurred on the Beat movement, ushering in the 60's and 70's.

Britannica:

The free-form book describes a series of frenetic trips across the United States by a number of penniless young people who are in love with life, beauty, jazz, sex, drugs, speed, and mysticism and who have absolute contempt for alarm clocks, timetables, road maps, mortgages, pensions, and all traditional American rewards for industry. The book was one of the first novels associated with the Beat movement of the 1950s.

Kerouac's lifestyle of drugs and alcohol ended his life at 47 years old.

You can listen to the audio book from the above YouTube.

Open down the road and thread it.

