Michigan Church Set Ablaze Following Active Shooter Report

A Michigan church caught fire after a shooting was reported at the facility on Sunday.

In a statement, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said the suspect was down following a shooting at the church of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Rd.

"The church is actively on fire," officials noted.

Reunification sites were set up at a nearby pavilion and at the Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.

Videos circulating on social media purported to show smoke billowing from the church.

Information about casualties was not immediately available.