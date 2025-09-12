Michigan Judge Refuses To Resign Over Facebook Post About Charlie Kirk

The head of the Oakland County Republican Party called for a Michigan judge to resign over a Facebook comment she made following the shooting death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. Death does not make a person less of a piece of shit, but Republicans want to go to war with Democrats over Kirk's death, even though the killer seems to have vanished, and his motivation is unknown.

Hours after Kirk was shot and killed, Judge Jaimie Powell Horowitz posted a quote that's been circulating from Kirk about gun violence: "I think it’s worth it to have the cost of unfortunately some gun deaths every year..so we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God given rights. It’s a prudent deal, a rational deal."

"Talk about dying for your beliefs," Powell Horowitz wrote in the Facebook post.

If you post a quote from Kirk, who was a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, and quoted scripture about homosexuality as an “abomination” deserving death, that upsets Republicans. But that's who Kirk was.



The Detroit News reports:

Vance Patrick, the chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, called on Powell Horowitz to resign because of this comment. "Comments like the ones from Judge Horowitz are disgusting," Patrick said. "Any attempt to justify or lessen the severity of the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a clear indicator of the lack of character and moral fiber of that person. Judge Horowitz should resign immediately to help protect the integrity of our court system."

Powell Horowitz told The Detroit News on Thursday she will not be resigning, arguing her post was factual. She said the First Amendment right to free speech is important, and people should not be punished or killed for exercising their right. "The fact that Mr. Kirk — in his own words — had said these kinds of deaths are worth it to protect our Second Amendment rights, as if it's just something we’re willing to accept for gun rights, I think that’s a quote people should really think about," Powell Horowitz said. "I hope people will think about his quote, and whether or not gun deaths are worth it for Second Amendment rights. I certainly don't think his death or others' death is worth it.

Comments poured into her Facebook post.

State Sen. Jim Runestad, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, said Horowitz should apologize publicly. The timing and content of the judge's remarks were outrageous, said Runestad, who's from Oakland County. "This is a woman that is supposed to have some discernment," Runestad said of the judge. In response to comments on her Facebook post about Kirk, Powell Horowitz wrote: "it's truly awful. Every part of it. His words, his death, the person with a gun who took a life. All of it. Terrible." and "It is shameful that anyone would say deaths like these are worth it."

According to the code of conduct, the judge didn't break any rules: "An expression of opinion is protected under the canon as long as it does not contain provably false factual connotations.”

On Thursday, Donald J. Trump told reporters that “we just have to beat the hell” out of “radical left lunatics,” following the killing of Charlie Kirk, and Republicans seem OK with that call for violence.