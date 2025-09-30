Immediately after the shooting at the Grand Blanc Mormon Church, Donald Trump intimated it was the radical left attacking Christianity, but as we are finding out, that's not the case.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, an ex-marine from suburban Michigan is identified as the shooter. The right-wing UK Telegraph reports that he was seen seen "wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 campaign shirt, emblazoned with the words Make Liberals Cry Again, in a picture posted on social media in 2019."

The A.I. Press bot, Karoline Leavitt said that all they know is that "the shooter hated people of the Mormon faith."

The Guardian is reporting, "The gunman who killed at least four worshippers, wounded eight and was shot to death by police on Sunday at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, had a sign emblazoned with the last name of Donald Trump outside his house, public records show."

With the Trump sycophant Kash Patel running the FBI, you can bet he will do his best to soft pedal Stanford's possible right-wing ties by either not reporting it or using the drip drip method.

If they had evidence at all that he had left-leaning sympathies, Patel and his cronies will be all over Fox News screaming about it.

The MAGA GOP would try to criminalize all critics of Trump.

There have been 5 mass shootings in the last 24 hours.

This is Trump's America.

At least the UK papers are reporting the truth. US media is afraid to anger Trump https://t.co/ARSonwoBbM pic.twitter.com/d1cPEyYKCe — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 29, 2025

Immediately after the Michigan shooting, Trump implied the shooter was an anti-Christian leftist.



We now know the background of the shooter.



Here he is wearing a “Make Liberals Cry Again” shirt: pic.twitter.com/XRrclNWYzo — Micah (@micah_erfan) September 29, 2025

Trump Vance flag visible on the fence of the Michigan church domestic terrorist pic.twitter.com/NULZ1f2zj1 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 28, 2025