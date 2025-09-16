Robert Redford RIP

The Academy award-winning director and actor Robert Redford passed away today at 89 years old.

The first time I saw Robert Redford on film was when I was a but a babe watching Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

He brought gravitas and humor to the slick film.

The Natural, Three Days of the Condor, and All the President’s Men rank up in my favorite film category. His creation of Sundance launched and nurtured the careers of some of out best actors, writers and directors that we've ever seen. I also loved The Hot Rock, Brubaker, and Legal Eagles.

I even went to the movies to see The Electric Horseman. He was a movie star at his height in the truest sense.

NY Times:

He branched into directing in his 40s and won an Academy Award for his first effort, “Ordinary People” (1980), about an upper-middle-class family’s disintegration after a son’s death — a story that reflected the repressed grief and emotional silence in his own family after the death of his mother when he was a teenager. “Ordinary People” won three other Oscars, including for best picture.

RIP, Robert.

