During my rehab after my car accident in 2023, I began listening to audiobooks on physics.

I always wanted to know what Einstein's E = mc2 equation meant.

That led me to really take an interest in theoretical physics. I have no math skills, but the concepts truly are fascinating.

Interstellar is an underrated Christopher Nolan movie that gets more popular each year

.

I loved it.

This interview is based on his book called The Science Of Interstellar that Thorne wrote, which is very fun.

Open thread.