Cruz Falsely Labels Right-Wing Shooter As 'Leftist'

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to portray the murderer who killed a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker and her husband as a "leftist."

He used this lie to claim political violence only comes from the left.

Newshound Ellen writes, "But despite the dangerously irresponsible accusations coming from the White House, one thing is very clear: extremist violence comes mostly from the right. Don’t take it from me. Take it from a study that had been posted to a webpage of the Department of Justice. Its first sentence states, “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

Republicans are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to use the Charlie Kirk shooting as a cudgel against the left and whitewash right wing extremist violence against Democratic lawmakers, minorities and Jewish people.

Cruz was belligerent throughout the interview, constantly interrupting Kaitlan Collins and then trying to ask her questions instead of answering his own. (I shortened the video, but here's a longer version.)

CRUZ: Anyone funding acts of violence, we should go after. But this is a left wing problem. COLLINS: How can you argue that it's - I think the argument that people have been talking about recently is what's going on with the Charlie Kirk case. I think people have raised that because there have been other acts of political violence as well when it comes to targeting Democrats. I mean, we've seen that with a lawmaker who was killed in Minnesota this summer alongside her husband. We've seen it with the break-in at Nancy Pelosi's house. CRUZ: But the assassin there was a deranged - COLLINS: We've also seen it with Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others. CRUZ: Hold on a second. If you're going to say facts, you need to get your facts right. The assassin there was not a right wing assassin acting on a political motive. The assassin there was someone who had been an appointee of Tim Walz, and he was a deranged lunatic. And yes, there are deranged lunatics who attack people both right and left.

Vance Luther Boelter had a hit list of Democrats, not Republicans. AP uncovered that the 57 year old shooter "was a devout Christian who attended an evangelical church and went to campaign rallies for President Donald Trump. Records show Boelter registered to vote as a Republican while living in Oklahoma in 2004 before moving to Minnesota where voters don't list party affiliation."

Boelter, a Christian conservative and a Trump supporter wasn't a right winger?

Cancún is waiting for you, you lying sack of shite.